Uncaged VR & Game Lounge Opening in Minnesota

The latest Inside VR newsletter from The VR Collective’s Bob Cooney detailed that a new facility called Uncaged VR & Game Lounge, located in Owatonna, Minn., is set to host its grand opening on May 3.

The free-roam destination promises “an unparalleled virtual reality adventure for all visitors. Game packages will include 30- and 60-minute options. There will also be immersive VR escape rooms and PC titles set in the VR world.

Learn more about the venue at www.uncagedvr.com.

