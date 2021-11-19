UDC Now the U.K. Distributor for Elaut

United Distributing Company, known as UDC, is now the exclusive distributor of Elaut Group products in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

According to the companies, UDC successfully introduced Elaut’s E-Claw crane games into the Middle East market a decade ago and will continue to handle the games for that region as well.

“Team UDC has always been great to work with,” said Elaut Group CEO Eric Verstraeten. “We are looking forward to a wonderful cooperation in which we can serve our mutual customers – the players and arcade operators.” Learn more at www.elaut-group.com and www.udc.co.uk.