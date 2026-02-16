U.S. Secret Service Warns: Uptick in ATM Jackpotting

The National ATM Council recently reported that the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies have been responding to ATM jackpotting attacks targeting DMA (Direct Memory Access) of various ATM models and manufacturers by bypassing traditional security controls. This has resulted in significant financial loss and operational disruption, the association said.

The group shared a series of mitigation recommendations, which we’ll republish below.

Successful mitigation requires a multi-layered strategy and may include the following actions: