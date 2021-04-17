U.K. Trampoline Park Reopening on May 17

Jump Xtreme Trampoline Park will open its doors back up – again – on May 17 after months of lockdown restrictions in the English town of Bolton.

“We have made lots of upgrades during lockdown that we are very excited for people to see again,” said Cliff Nicholls, a director at Jump Xtreme. “We’ve upgraded the lights, the sound system – the place looks brand new now.”

He told Bolton News that they’re looking forward to having children’s birthday parties back and looking forward to being back open in general. “Our soft play area has only been open for 33 days since the start of the first lockdown with our trampolining section only open from July to October last year,” he said. Learn more at www.jumpxtreme.co.uk.