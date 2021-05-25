U.K. Arcade Bar Opening Biggest Location to Date

Four Quarters, the popular U.K. arcade bar, is opening another location in London – a 3,000-sq.-ft. flagship location.

With 30 arcade machines, eight console booths and two large screens where games will be projected, the third venue for the business will be its largest. According to the Evening Standard, the arcade will feature original vintage games like Street Fighter II, Point Blank, Asteroids and Space Invaders.

The bar, with its 16 beers on tap, will mimic an arcade machine, with screens built into the walls showing games played nearby. Learn more at www.fourquarters.bar.