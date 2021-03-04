Two San Diego Bowling Alleys Close for Good

Kearny Mesa Bowl and Mira Mesa Lanes had been “surviving on vapors” this past year, said their manager Johnny Humble. Both locations will be permanently closing, according to KGTV.

The locations were able to briefly open in late 2020 after a prolonged shutdown but were closed once again in December without the ability to reopen. Both lots are being sold to make way for development. Humble is preparing for an auction of some of the bowling equipment later this month.

Neal Methvin was one of the longtime bowlers who stopped by recently to say goodbyes. He’d been coming to Kearny Mesa Bowl since 1984 – two nights a week for league bowling.