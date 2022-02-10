Two New Board Members Join NATMC Directors

Brian Haynes and Yonas Marcos have were recently appointed to the National ATM Council board of directors. Haynes is senior vice president of PAI and Marcos is CEO and president of Star Financial Services.

“Brian and Yonas are two of today’s most admired and dynamic U.S. independent ATM industry leaders, and it is with considerable pride and satisfaction that we welcome these two top tier ATM professionals to the NAC board,” said NAC Board Chair George Sarantopoulos, CEO of Access One. “Their knowledge gained over years of very successful experience in the retail ATM and payments sectors will be invaluable as NAC continues tackling the vital challenges and opportunities now impacting America’s ATM entrepreneurs.”

The appointments fill the remaining unexpired board terms of former NAC directors Tim Baxter and Jim Everton. Learn more at www.natmc.org.