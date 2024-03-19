Two Days of Education Down, Two Days of Trade Show to Go!

With the VR Arcade Game Summit, keynote speech from Coach Herm Edwards and slate of all sorts of education sessions down, today, March 20, will be the first day of Amusement Expo’s trade show portion. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m., the trade show will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., followed by the Beers & Cheers reception and industry awards presentation, and again on Thursday, March 21, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Seminars over the past couple of days included “Connecting with the Next Generation,” which featured 17-year-old operator Gregory Trent, “AI 101: A Beginner’s Primer for the Amusement Industry,” and the always-favorite operator roundtables, which this year were expanded by an hour (and included a happy hour to boot).

RePlay will have full coverage from the trade show in our May edition. Stay tuned to the newsletter as well for a few glimpses into what the Expo discussions entailed.