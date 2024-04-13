Two Bit Circus Moving L.A. Location

Two Bit Circus, the micro-amusement park in Los Angeles has closed their Arts District location downtown and is “going back to the lab,” the company reports.

“The circus is pitching its tent in a new location!” they wrote. “We’re so excited to find new ways to play together.”

Details are scant at the moment, but Two Bit suggests you stay tuned to their newsletter and social media accounts for updates. Their website is www.twobitcircus.com.

(The outfit permanently closed their second outpost in Dallas earlier this year after being open for a year, according to the Dallas News.)