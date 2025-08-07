Twisted Quarter Distributing Entropy Ticket Dispensers

The Florida-based supplier of amusement, billiard and cash handling equipment Twisted Quarter recently detailed that they’re now distributing Entropy ticket dispensers to the industry.

“We are pleased that we’re able to grow our product offerings with a solid company like Entropy,” said CEO Andrew Dent. “There has been a long period of time that the Entropy ticket dispensers have not been available in the market.”

He also noted that the first batch arrived in July and is in stock and ready to ship.

