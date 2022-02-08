Twin Galaxies Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Scoreboard

The 40th anniversary of the Twin Galaxies National Scoreboard is today, Feb. 9. Founded by Walter Day, the scoreboard is a database of video game records.
Twin Galaxies, the official supplier of video game records to Guinness World Records, is believed to be the first organization to turn video game playing into esports.
Organizationally, their 40th anniversary was Nov. 10, 2021, and it was celebrated by the city of Ottumwa, Iowa, which declared the occasion Esports History Day. Pictured with that plaque (above) are video game designer Chris Tang and Doc Mack, owner of Galloping Ghost Arcade.