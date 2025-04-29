Tulsa Sports Complex Closes Doors

All Star Sports Complex has permanently closed after more than three decades serving Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported Fox 23 News. The facility housed an 18-hole mini golf course, batting cages and an arcade.

Previous owners Jeff and Tami Higgins announced in February that All Star Sports Complex had changed ownership when holding a garage sale to sell various items from the business.

“Thank you for the past 33 years to our employees, family, friends, vendors, baseball/softball teams, umpires, trainers and soccer clubs,” they said.