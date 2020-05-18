Tulsa Allows Reopening, But Not All Bars Open

As Oklahoma enters their Phase 2 of business reopenings, locations like Ripley’s Bar and Grill in downtown Tulsa are pumping out brews served by masked bartenders. But next door to Ripley’s, The Max Retropub was still closed and likely will remain so until sometime in June.

According to the Tulsa World, the arcade bar’s owner and general manager Majda Al-Amoudi said she needs to create a new layout and a system to keep the games clean before she reopens. “Our whole thing is we have a lot of touchable surfaces,” she said. “All of our video games and stuff like that, we’re having to go in and rewrite all of our policies and cleaning procedures. We’ll have to redo our whole floor plan, getting games out and making sure everything’s safe.”

Al-Amoudi added: “We just don’t feel comfortable jumping right into it. We want to have time to make sure everything is ready to go and staff is trained.”