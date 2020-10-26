Trunk or Treat at N.H. Hilltop Fun Center

Designed to be a Covid-safe Halloween option this year, Hilltop Fun Center in Somersworth, N.H., is hosting a Trunk or Treat night on Oct. 31. They’ll have a family event as well as an 18 and over event.

According to Foster’s Daily Democrat, cars will line up side by side and pop their decorated trunks at the fun center’s driving range, where candy will be handed out down the line, avoiding the need for families to go door to door.

“I think it will be a really fun event,” said Hilltop Fun Center manager Kailey Pouliot. “It’s a great way to get the community involved for a real safe way for kids to enjoy Halloween.”

Along with trunk or treat, the venue is offering unlimited wristbands at a discount for its arcade games, mini-golf, go-karts and more from noon-6 p.m. (Trunk or Treat will be held from 3-5 p.m.). The adult Fright Night is $30 with unlimited games and one drink included for those 21 and older. Learn more at www.hilltopfuncenter.com.