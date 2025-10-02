Trump’s Kin Buys Into Home Video

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is joining up with Saudia Arabia in a deal to buy the publicly-traded Electronic Arts video game giant.

According to CNN, Kushner’s Affinity Partners and the Kingdom’s public investment fund Silver Lake will be putting up $55 billion to acquire the company that produced such consumer hits as Madden NFL (the deal is scheduled to conclude in the first quarter of 2027).

CNN reported that Kushner said he grew up playing videos and now enjoys playing them with his children. “I couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead,” he reportedly stated. (CNN also advised that Electronic Arts laid off 5% of its workforce last year after enjoying a boom during the height of Covid-19.)