Trump $1 Coins Possibly Coming in ’26

The United States Mint recently published three proposed $1 coin designs featuring President Donald Trump that would be minted in 2026 for the country’s 250th birthday.

Other semiquincentennial coin designs include the “Emerging Liberty Dime,” and quarters recognizing the Mayflower Compact, Revolutionary War, Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and Gettysburg Address.

Whether or not the Trump coin will be minted and in circulation is still up in the air. Fox Business reported that Sens. Jeff Merkley and Catherine Cortez Masto have introduced the Change Corruption Act, which would prohibit the federal government from minting currency that bears “the likeness of a living or sitting president.”

CNN reports that the only other time a living U.S. president was featured was to mark the country’s 150th anniversary. Then-president Calvin Coolidge was pictured on a half-dollar aside George Washington.

The Wall Street Journal also noted that the Mint scrapped designs that featured Frederick Douglass, a women’s suffrage marcher and Ruby Bridges desegregating an elementary school.