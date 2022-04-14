Triotech Wins Supplier Award for Installation

Triotech recently won the Golden Crown Award for “Outstanding Motion/Flying Theater Supplier (International)” for its installation at Happy Valley Tianjin in China, which is located southeast of Beijing.

Triotech has a 60-seat XD Theater installed there, which opened in July 2021. The park features more than 30 attractions.

“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Han Jie, Triotech’s sales general manager for China. “Triotech will continue to develop more innovative products for the market and contribute to the overall recovery of the Chinese entertainment market.”

The company will be at the China Amsuement Expo in Beijing at booth #2209 from June 28-30. Learn more at www.trio-tech.com.