Triotech Wins Dark Ride Award for Chinese Install

Triotech was recently awarded the Golden Crown Award for “Outstanding Dark Rides Theater Supplier (International)” for its installation at OCT Fabland Valley Resort in China. The attraction previously won IAAPA’s Brass Ring Award for Best New Product.

“The ‘Hive Break’ walkthrough attraction demonstrates the evolution of OCT and Triotech’s collaboration,” said Han Jie, Triotech’s sales general manager in China. “Over the years we have supplied OCT parks with many immersive and interactive theatres. This double walkthrough is our first custom-designed media-based attraction created exclusively for OCT Xianyang, and its successful launch starts a new phase of collaboration for co-creating new types of rides and attractions.”

Triotech has announced another walkthrough attraction set to open this spring in South Korea at Lotte World. Learn more at www.trio-tech.com.