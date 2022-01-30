Triotech Wins Best Dark Ride Award

Triotech’s European division CL Corp. recently won the Park World Excellence Award for Best Dark Ride or Media-Based Experience 2021 for the Underlandet attraction at Liseberg. They worked together with industry leaders Gosetto, P&P Projects and Lifeformations on the attraction. They also got the European Star Award for Best New Rides 2021.

CL Corp. delivered its Dynamic Expolorer attraction, which is the key element of the preshow. The immersive motion cabin takes visitors into a journey underground and immerses them into the magical world of Liseberg rabbits.

“We are very pleased to have participated in the Underlandet project at Liseberg,” said Deborah Attal, managing director of European theme parks for Triotech’s CL Corp. division. “Those two awards are a great recognition for all the teams involved on that project. Our ultimate goal was to create the illusion of moving down underground so that visitors are 100% immersed in the story from the first second in the experience.” Learn more at www.trio-tech.com.