Triotech had a busy IAAPA Expo, releasing Electric Funfair, Energize!, SuperMover, Typhoon Shockwave and Krazy Karts.
“Operators today need more than a great ride – they need experiences that friends and families want to play together, again and again,” said Ernest Yale, founder and CEO of Triotech. “This lineup is built for exactly that. It brings real physical play, game design and storytelling into formats that fit a wide range of venues and budgets, and it is backed by the content pipeline and support our partners have relied on for more than 25 years.”
Here’s a bit of information from Triotech on each of the attractions, which are due to ship Q2 2027:
- Electric Funfair– A digital reinvention of the carnival game, with up to 120 simultaneous players across 4-12 game stations. Operators switch themes, from Haunted Funfair to Sports Night or Kids Carnival, with a single tap. Footprints start at 3,500 sq. ft.
- Energize!– A story-driven, multi-room (10 or more) competitive adventure for groups of 2-60. Players take on physical and cognitive challenges across themed rooms with large screens, climbing local, regional and global leaderboards. Seasonal and IP-based storylines keep it fresh. Footprints start at 3,500 sq. ft.
- SuperMover –A fully autonomous trackless interactive ride vehicle, designed to take immersive adventures to a whole new level. The product’s omnidirectional movement with fully customizable theming allows for endless creative possibilities, even in the smallest of footprints.
- Typhoon Shockwave– The next evolution of Triotech’s best-selling Typhoon (with 3,000 installations worldwide). The two-seat motion simulator for arcades and FECs delivers enhanced motion, larger-than-ever immersive screens and a whole new lineup of thrilling experiences.
- Krazy Karts– Augmented indoor karting that turns almost any standard building, including spaces with structural columns, into a racetrack. Dynamic mapping, projections, power-ups and interactive obstacles power races, zombie chases and more, so operators can reuse existing real estate instead of building a dedicated track.