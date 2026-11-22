Triotech had a busy IAAPA Expo, releasing Electric Funfair, Energize!, SuperMover, Typhoon Shockwave and Krazy Karts.

“Operators today need more than a great ride – they need experiences that friends and families want to play together, again and again,” said Ernest Yale, founder and CEO of Triotech. “This lineup is built for exactly that. It brings real physical play, game design and storytelling into formats that fit a wide range of venues and budgets, and it is backed by the content pipeline and support our partners have relied on for more than 25 years.”

Here’s a bit of information from Triotech on each of the attractions, which are due to ship Q2 2027: