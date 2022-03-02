Triotech Taps Yannick Gemme as VP of Sales and Marketing

Triotech president and CEO Ernest Yale recently announced that Yannick Gemme is the company’s new vice president of sales and marketing.

“Yannick will lead our sales and marketing teams and drive Triotech’s global leadership position,” Yale said. “He has a proven track record of generating growth and has in-depth knowledge of the attractions industry.”

Added COO Sylvain Larose: “I have known Yannick for several years and his leadership and can-do approach will help our clients succeed. He will fit right in at Triotech.”

Gemme has served many roles in sales and management with D-BOX Technologies in his 16-year tenure, including the past six years as vice president of sales.