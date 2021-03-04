Triotech Taps Louise Murray to Join Board of Directors

Triotech recently announced its appointment of Louise Murray as the chairperson of the company’s board of directors.

Murray has experience in the entertainment, hospitality, media and sports industries, having held key positions at top-tier organizations like Disney, Cirque du Soleil, TD Garden and most recently as president of the Los Angeles studio Thinkwell.

“Louise Murray brings a wealth of experience directly related to our industry and she is known for her drive and can-do attitude,” said Triotech CEO Ernest Yale. “These qualities are intrinsic to Triotech’s DNA and as such, we are extremely pleased that she accepted to join our board of director as chairperson.”

Murray noted: “I am thrilled to be joining this team of passionate innovators that have achieved so much and are looking to the future with optimism in their mission to entertain people the world over. Presiding over such a distinguished and accomplished board is a true privilege.” Learn more at www.trio-tech.com.