Triotech Takes a Dive into Malta National Aquarium

Triotech recently installed its Dynamic Explorer “edutainment” attraction at the Malta National Aquarium, which the venue calls “The Deep Explorer.”

Groups of up to 20 visitors can go into the immersive and educational journey to an undersea world that features an unforeseen encounter with a giant squid.

“This cutting-edge attraction aligns seamlessly with our mission to inspire a deeper understanding and appreciation for marine life,” explained Mark Pace, the director of sales and marketing at Malta National Aquarium. “The collaboration with Triotech has resulted in an immersive journey that goes beyond entertainment, offering our visitors an enriching experience that fosters awareness and respect for the wonders of the ocean.”

