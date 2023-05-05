Triotech Opens Walkthrough Experience at Lotte World

Triotech has installed the walkthrough attraction Battlegrounds World Agent at Lotte World, a South Korean theme park. The attraction officially opened May 5 in Seoul and is part of the PUBG: Battlegrounds universe.

“Opening the PUBG: Battlegrounds walkthrough attraction at Lotte World in Seoul is a thrilling moment for us at Triotech,” said CEO Ernest Yale. “We are excited to share this interactive experience with our client and their guests, and we hope they will enjoy stepping into the world of PUBG like never before.”

The massive attraction covers about 8,000 sq. ft. of space and immerses up to 16 people into the Battlegrounds world. Learn more at www.trio-tech.com.