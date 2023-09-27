Triotech Opens Next-Gen Coaster at Lagoon Park

Lagoon Park in Salt Lake City recently started operating Triotech’s next-generation interactive dark coaster. Called Primordial, the unique three-level roller coaster and interactive dark ride features eight media-based scenes and alternate ending storytelling.

The attraction was developed by Triotech in conjunction with Lagoon Park and other industry leaders. The project scope included design, story, show, theming, audio, special effects and the development of a new blaster concept that can withstand the twists, turns and falls of the coaster. Primordial covers more than 71,000 sq. ft. of space.

“Primordial is pushing the boundaries of the dark coaster concept,” said Triotech CEO Ernest Yale. “We’ve included interactivity, pushed the immersion to an astonishing level and most importantly, we’ve included alternate paths as well as multiple different story twists. These different endings will keep guests guessing, and of course, keep them coming back to the ride to experience all its variants.” Learn more at www.trio-tech.com.