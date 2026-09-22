Triotech Names Two VPs

The Montréal-based Triotech has appointed Martin Carrier as its vice president of sales and business development and Jean-François Couture as its vice president of marketing and strategic growth. They say the moves “represent a natural evolution of Triotech’s leadership as the company builds on its international success.”

Carrier brings nearly 30 years of executive experience across the video game, film, TV, live production and entertainment technology industries. He’s held senior leadership positions at Solotech, MELS, Frima, Warner Bros. and Ubisoft Montréal.

Couture has more than 25 years of experience in B2B and B2C brand strategy and marketing and was chief marketing officer of The Trekking Group.

“Our ambition is clear – to become one of the world’s best out-of-home entertainment companies,” said Triotech founder, president and CEO Ernest Yale. “Reaching that goal requires experienced leaders who raise our standards and turn ideas into results. Martin and Jean-François bring the agility, energy and complementary expertise to help Triotech move confidently into its next chapter.”