Triotech Launches Reef Rider

Triotech recently announced the release of Reef Rider, the second interactive VR film developed exclusively for their Storm coin-op simulator – launched at IAAPA Expo 2019.

Touting itself as a one-of-a-kind VR experience, Reef Rider is in an underwater setting developed by Triotech’s animation studio. Two players in the adventure compete side-by-side in the underwater ride, trying to catch bubbles and other power-ups along the way.

“Interactivity is what distinguishes the Storm from other VR simulators,” said CEO Ernest Yale. “Add to that the competition between riders, the super precise motion and special effects, and the resulting experience is refreshingly new and fun.”

He added: “The earning results are great. Up to $5,500 per week even after re-opening post-Covid. It’s a cutting-edge VR simulator that appeals to a wide demographic market. You see riders laugh, scream and have an all-around good time playing Storm. The fact that players choose their own adventure and difficulty setting drives replays for operators.” Learn more at www.trio-tech.com.