Triotech Latest to Work Remotely Through Pandemic

Montreal-based VR manufacturer Triotech will be operating remotely through April 13, following provincial government guidelines to help limit the propagation of coronavirus.

“Some of our team members will remain operational and will be working from home to ensure the highest level of service to our clients around the country and the globe,” the company reported. “These procedures allow us to stay in close touch with our internal project teams, our collaborators and our clients.”

They remain available 24/7 by phone or email, and noted that they have precautionary inventories “that will allow us to support you throughout the crisis and, as importantly, during the upcoming recovery period.” Stay up-to-date at www.trio-tech.com.