Triotech Installs New Media-Based Dark Ride

Canadian attractions maker Triotech recently opened their Carnival Chaos Hyper Ride at Clifton Hill in Niagara Falls. The 6,000-sq.-ft. interactive dark ride features seven scenes and programmable digital theming inside the attraction.

“Hyper Ride is a unique award-winning attraction that changes the game for location-based entertainment venues,” said Ernest Yale, president and CEO of Triotech. “This attraction delivers a destination park level experience but for a fraction of the investment and space requirements. We have several such projects in the planning stage.”

The ride provides visitors with a coaster-like experience in a much smaller footprint. The interactive experience aspect makes repeat visits more likely, too. Learn more about the attraction at www.trio-tech.com.