Triotech Holding Press Conference & Happy Hour

You can learn about Triotech’s latest innovations at their press conference announcement and Happy Hour at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively, next Wednesday, Nov. 15, in IAAPA Expo booths #1058 and #1357.

At their 2:30 p.m. press conference, they’ll have a mystery client onstage to help them announce a “significant project for a large new attraction.”

Of course, the Happy Hour is more about “drinks, snacks and fun!” so be sure to stop by for both. Recent Triotech projects include the dark coaster Primordial they opened at Lagoon Park in Utah. Learn more at www.trio-tech.com.