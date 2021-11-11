Triotech “Doubling Down” With Their Largest-Ever IAAPA Booth

Triotech will launch a brand-new product during a press conference on Nov. 17 at 1:40 p.m. from their IAAPA Expo booth (#1069). At 3,600 sq. ft., it’s their largest ever.

“Even knowing there are challenges for travelers, we decided to increase our presence and have the largest booth at the Expo to showcase a wide range of attractions directly on the floor,” said CEO Ernest Yale. “The industry needs investment and momentum. We saw at IAAPA Expo Europe that visitors are highly qualified, and we want people to be able to try our attractions right on the show floor.”

The company will also be showcasing Sugary Slope, the latest interactive movie for the Storm simulator. Typhoon and XD Dark Ride will also be available to experience. You can click here to book a time to meet with Triotech. Visit www.trio-tech.com for more information.