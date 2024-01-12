Triotech Coaster Ranked No. 1 in USA Today Awards

Triotech’s Primordial interactive dark coaster was recently featured in USA Today after winning the top spot in the publication’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best New Theme Park Attraction. The ride is located at Lagoon Park in Farmington, Utah.

“We are excited that Primordial ranks 1st for the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards,” said Triotech founder and CEO Ernest Yale. “Best New Theme Park Attraction is quite an achievement and we share this superb news with our wonderful partners at Lagoon.”

Primordial is a multi-level roller coaster and interactive dark ride made in collaboration with the park. It features eight media-based scenes and alternate endings, making for a unique attraction. You can learn more at www.trio-tech.com.