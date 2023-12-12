Triotech Brass Ring Winner for Attraction

Triotech’s Smash & Reload interactive dark ride took home an IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Best New Product last month. The attraction, called Champi’Folies at its location in France’s Le PAL theme park, is a collaboration between Triotech and BoldMove Nation.

“Having our own Triotech team and factory in Europe since 2019 with the acquisition of CL Corporation demonstrates our commitment to this region,” shared CEO Ernest Yale. “Personally, as a European-born person, it’s something of a return to my origins. Now this award is a testament to our drive to push the boundaries of entertainment and technology. We’re dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for visitors, and Champi’Folies is a shining example of our capabilities.”

The company says Champi’Folies “takes guests on a journey through stunning visuals and interactive gameplay, in addition to its thrilling ride component.” Learn more at www.trio-tech.com