Triotech, BoldMove Nation Install Attraction in France

In collaboration with BoldMove Nation, Triotech recently announced the installation of their Smash & Reload attraction at Le PAL, a theme park-zoo in France. It’s the park’s first interactive media-based dark ride.

“We have been leaders in interactive attractions for over two decades and this collaboration with BoldMove brings the strength of both organizations together for the benefit of our clients, and ultimately for the park guests,” said Triotech CEO Ernest Yale.

Arnaud Bennet, president of Le PAL, added: “It was time to replace our aging 4D cinema with an attraction to position us for the future and offer something totally different to our guests. We started scouting the market and it became rapidly clear that the solution offered by BoldMove and Triotech is the most suitable for an all-family immersive experience. It blends advanced technologies and a gameplay into an enjoyable attraction for young and old, making it very inclusive. The story is built around fun mushrooms and mixes a lot of humor and a subtle sustainability message that perfectly adheres to our vision.”