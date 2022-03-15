Triotech at Booth #505 with “High-ROI” Storm

Triotech recently reported that its coin-op simulator Storm has demonstrated “high ROI” at Andretti’s Indoor Karting & Games. It will be among their featured products at their Expo booth, #505. Storm is installed in more than 200 arcades and FECs around the world.

“The Storm has an incredible appeal in our locations,” said David Pascoe, amusement director for Andretti’s. “The return on investment has been remarkably fast as we paid it in two months only with the revenues it generated.”

One of the keys to the attraction, Triotech said, is its wide appeal – loved by young kids, teens, parents and even grandparents. The latest movie for the attraction is Sugary Slope, an interactive adventure that sends players through a fun, action-packed and competitive race.

