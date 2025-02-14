Trifecta Promotes Trio of Company Executives

Trifecta Marketing Services has promoted Rebecca Metzner, Sarah Vigil and Meaghan Flickinger, the company recently reported.

“This group of leaders has been instrumental in the company’s unprecedented expansion and achievements for our clients,” said Bridget Smith, partner and CMO. “Their creativity, execution and ‘ownership’ on each project is unparalleled.”

Metzner takes on the role of senior vice president of sales and marketing. She has more than 15 years of experience in entertainment sales and marketing. Vigil is now senior vice president of marketing. She’s been with TMS since 2015 and has led numerous projects with a focus on digital media and data analysis. Flickinger has been promoted to marketing manager. She previously worked for Stella Rosa Wines as a marketing associate.

Learn more about the company at www.trifecta-mg.com. Trifecta is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.