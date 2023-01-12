Trifecta Names Hayward Vice President of Operations

Trifecta Management Group recently announced that Jimmy Hayward has been promoted to vice president of operations for the entertainment and restaurant concept development and management firm.

Hayward was the first employee hired by TMG’s founders shortly after its launch in 2005. Most recently, Hayward oversaw the company’s Midwest operations. Previously, he held leadership positions at Applebee’s and GameWorks.

“We are thrilled to have Jimmy step into this new role as Vice President of Operations,” said TMG partner and COO Pat Hart. “His wealth of experience and dedication to delivering superior operational performance make this promotion a natural. Jimmy is an executive who has gone through the ranks performing at an exceptional level – the epitome of internal growth and success, which is the best type of promotion for us.” Learn more at www.trifecta-mg.com.