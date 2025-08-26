Trifecta Management Group Client McWally’s Opens

McWally’s, a new family entertainment center in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, opened on Aug. 22, reported its consultant, Trifecta Management Group.

The 42,000-sq.-ft. center has 14 traditional bowling lanes, six VIP bowling lanes, a 60-game arcade, a ValoArena from Valo Motion, a 5,000-sq.-ft. laser tag arena, an indoor-outdoor patio and bar, and private party rooms.

During their first full month in operation, the company will be donating a portion of Sunday sales to local nonprofits and school organizations, including the Fuquay-Varina High School Athletic Booster Club, the United States Veterans Corps, the Caroline Ball Family Fund and the Willow Spring Storm Booster Club at Willow Spring High School.

Learn more about the new FEC at www.mcwallys.com. Their partners at Trifecta are available at www.trifecta-mg.com.