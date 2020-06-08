Transmission Arcade Has Grand Opening

Columbia, South Carolina’s Transmission Arcade opened this past weekend starting June 5 with carryout orders available. The arcade portion of the biz opens tomorrow, June 10, on a limited-capacity reservation-based system to start, according to a company Facebook post.

They will offer two-hour private parties for groups of up to 20 people starting at $100. That means free play on the games; the bar and kitchen will be on a pay-as-you-go system. Transmission plans to be available for bookings every Wednesday through Saturday to start, with multiple time slots open each day. Book a party here, or email [email protected].

Visit www.transmissionarcade.com for more information about the arcade bar.