Trampoline Park Virtual Trade Show Today

IATP’s 8th annual conference and trade show has moved online this year and is being held today, Dec. 8. Click here to register.

“This is our first virtual conference but it may be the most important conference and trade show ever for the trampoline park industry,” the association wrote. “Over 12 hours of critically important information will be available to you as we bounce back from the pandemic.”

There will be educational sessions geared toward the U.S. and European markets, and a virtual exhibition hall will let attendees view the latest and greatest in the industry. Learn more at www.indoortrampolineparks.org.

