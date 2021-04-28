Trampoline Park Construction Begins for New Kansas Facility

Leap Action Park in Manhattan, Kan., will be ready to open sometime this summer after Covid delays pushed back construction. According to KSNT, the trampoline park – a Kansas chain with two other locations – will feature “American Ninja Warrior-style” jumping entertainment.

The location was supposed to be open in 2020, but they had to “roll with the punches” delivered by the virus, said event and social media director Trae McPherson.

“There’s a lot of families here, but not a lot of facilities to host them,” said the company’s vice president of operations Jason Hardy. “We’ve done our market research. We feel like we have a big marketable area. 100 square miles around that will draw people into here. We’re going to be the only facility like this within a hundred, 200 miles.”

Leap Family Entertainment’s other facilities are in Salina and Topeka. Learn more at www.leapfamilyentertainment.com.