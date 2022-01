Get Air Trampoline Park opened in Oklahoma City on Jan. 14, discounting jump tickets during the grand opening, according to KFOR.

“Get Air is honored to be part of Oklahoma City and to bring an exciting new entertainment venue to the community,” said Connor Braddy, the facility’s general manager.

The 23,000-sq.-ft. venue is packed with wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, a giant inflatable, ziplines and more. Learn more about the chain at www.getairsports.com.