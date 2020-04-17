Trampoline Association Shares Resources, Optimism

The International Assn. of Trampoline Parks has been doing its part to keep members informed during the “non-essential” economic shutdown. Its executive VP Bethany Evans recently discussed the industry with Josh Liebman and Matt Heller of AttractionPros on April 10. Click here to see more video interviews on their website, www.attractionpros.com.

Evans said IATP remains “optimistic about our future and providing positive guest experiences again soon!” They have a ton of resources for members on their website, which you can check out at www.indoortrampolineparks.org.