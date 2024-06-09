TrainerTainment Webinar Thursday on Group Sales

If your sales team is struggling to keep up with outdated methods, TrainerTainment say it’s time for a change! Their upcoming webinar, “Best CRM Practices to Maximize Group Sales,” should help.
Join the company’s Candi Kelley and Mike Simpson on June 13 at 1 p.m. Central time for the free webinar.
Click here to register at www.trainertainment.net/webinars. You can also join TrainerTainment later in the day – from 4-6 p.m. – for a virtual happy hour. The company holds them on the second Thursday of each month.