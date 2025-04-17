TrainerTainment Turning 20!

Beth Standlee’s training and coaching company TrainerTainment is celebrating 20 years in business next month. (Part of the excitement will be a RePlay Magazine cover in May.)

The business, which recently announced that Candi Kelley has taken the reins as CEO, has also expanded on their offerings into The GrowthPro Group, the new parent company of TrainerTainment, ExecPro Services and SalesPro Services.

It’s the same company you know and love with a refreshed name to more fully explain everything they do. While you’re waiting on your May issue of RePlay, learn more about them at www.trainertainment.net.