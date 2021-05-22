TrainerTainment to Host In-Person Conference

TrainerTainment will host its first in-person conference of 2021 from June 2-3 at the Aloft Hotel in Euless, Texas. The two-day training session, led by founder and CEO Beth Standlee, focuses on proven techniques that the company says enables participants to grow their business faster, run it more effectively and maximize its potential.

“We couldn’t be more excited to reunite with other leaders,” Standlee said. “These two days promise to inspire, educate and encourage all in attendance.” Among the topics: goal setting, meaningful meetings, performance leadership and marketing.

Click here to register. Cost to attend is $149 per person. Email [email protected] for more information.