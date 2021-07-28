TrainerTainment to Host Birthday Party Virtual Clinic

Beth Standlee’s TrainerTainment will host its Birthday Pro System Virtual Clinic on Aug. 5 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The popular clinic is led by Candi Kelley and “promises to transform your sales team and empower your birthday champion to create an interactive, successful birthday celebration.

“Birthdays are such an important part of providing memories for the families that love and visit our centers,” Kelley said. “I would love for you to come to this clinic to learn how to enhance the experience through your Birthday Champion and hosts.” Learn more at www.trainertainment.net.