TrainerTainment Releases 2024 Webinar Schedule

Get your calendars out and save the dates! TrainerTainment has a busy year of webinars planned, featuring insightful content from industry experts. The series “aims to empower entertainment businesses with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in today’s dynamic market.”

The webinars kick off on Feb. 8 with Mastering Meeting Management, which will delve into effective strategies for optimizing meeting processes to enhance team collaboration and productivity.

The year’s other webinars include Media 101: How to Maximize Media Coverage (April 18); Marketing Tools to Help You Achieve Success (May 16); Best CRM Practices to Maximize Group Sales (June 13); Fun + Results = Key to Staff Retention and Talent Acquisition (July 20); Mapping Your Way to Sales Success: Prospecting with Google Maps (Aug. 22); Party Hosting – An Immersive Experience (Oct. 17); and Reflections & Goal Setting (Dec. 12).

Click here to register for the upcoming webinar and visit www.trainertainment.net for additional details.