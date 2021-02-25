TrainerTainment Offers Personality Type Workshop

Want to know why learning about personality types is so important when it comes to sales? Connect with TrainerTainment during the company’s upcoming workshop on personality types, scheduled for March 4 from 1-3 p.m. Central time. Click here to register for free.

Workshop attendees will learn their personality style and understand better why they act and react the way they do; the top traits of four main personality styles; and tips for connecting with one another.

“I was influenced greatly in my early 20s by Florence Littauer, author of many works and most notably Personality Plus,” said Beth Standlee, CEO of TrainerTainment. “Through her teaching and others, I understood much more about why I and others behave the way we do. I have always believed this understanding has served me, and hopefully others, well.” Visit www.trainertainment.net for more information.