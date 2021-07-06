TrainerTainment In-Person Sales Conference July 28-29

The Sales Pro System Conference will be hosted by TrainerTainment from July 28-29 at the Aloft Hotel in Euless, Texas. Led by founder and CEO Beth Standlee, the two-day training session promises to “transform your sales ability.”

“We are extremely excited to produce this Sales Pro Conference,” Standlee said. “It meant so much to me to author the book People Buy From People. An unforeseen result occurred when the TrainerTainment team got together and produced the Sales Pro System as a methodology to improve any salesperson’s financial future and freedom as a result of what they learned from the book. We are going to be head down, working together, in this workshop styled conference.”

Click here to register for the event, which costs $199 to attend. Learn more at www.trainertainment.net.